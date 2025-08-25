Operation Shanela apprehends 800 wanted suspects in Gauteng

Gauteng police have arrested more than 1 200 suspects for various crimes during the weekend’s Shanela Operations.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni led a high-density Operation Shanela II across the province.

“The operation, which commenced on Saturday, August 23, 2025, resulted in the arrest of over 1 200 suspects involved in various serious crimes across all districts, with the detectives arresting over 800 wanted suspects and 157 arrests related to crimes against women and children,” said Sibeko.

Sibeko said during a roadblock at Primrose and Germiston, over 70 undocumented migrants were apprehended, 54 people were arrested for drunk driving, one person was arrested for dealing in drugs, one was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon, four suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, and eight liquor outlets were closed for non-compliance with regulations.

Collaborative effort

She said the operation was a collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Home Affairs, Gauteng Traffic Police, all metropolitan police departments, Gauteng crime prevention wardens, community policing forums, and private security companies.

“The Gauteng police remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and will continue to conduct operations to reduce crime,” said Sibeko.

Meanwhile, Northern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kock said the Northern Cape’s Shanela Operations from Monday to Sunday last week led to 399 arrests being effected for suspects for various crimes.

“Operation Shanela II remains steadfast and intentional in its efforts to combat crime through high-density policing operations conducted across all five districts of the province.

“The week-long actions, which took place from Monday, August 18, to Sunday, August 24, 2025, focused on priority crimes in identified hotspot areas,” said Kock.

“During this period, multidisciplinary teams effected 399 arrests, including several wanted suspects who had been evading the police,” said Kock.

He said the majority of arrests were linked to possession of dangerous weapons, drug dealing and possession, illegal liquor trading, murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, burglary, and malicious damage to property.

Roadblocks and checkpoints

Kock said police conducted numerous actions, which included roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and high-visibility patrols.

Police stopped and searched a total of 14 442 persons and 7 582 vehicles.

Kock said compliance inspections at second-hand goods dealers, firearm dealers, informal businesses, and liquor outlets resulted in the closure of 19 unlicensed liquor outlets.

“To enhance rural safety, high-visibility patrols were carried out in farming and mining areas. These disruptive actions led to the confiscation of significant quantities of liquor, drugs, dangerous weapons, and copper cables,” said Kock.

He said Northern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Koliswa Otola, commended all police officers and stakeholders for their commitment and acknowledged the vital role of communities in supporting these initiatives.

“She encouraged continued collaboration between law enforcement and the public to ensure safer communities across the province,” said Kock.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content