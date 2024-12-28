Operation Vala Umgodi arrests 19 at Mpumalanga mine

Operation Vala Umgodi arrested 19 illegal miners at a Barberton old mine in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

The operation, which targeted illegal mining activities across the country, also resulted in the confiscation of three firearms and a significant amount of explosives.

The arrested suspects were aged between 22 and 39 – 11 undocumented migrants and eight South Africans. They were apprehended after crime intelligence officers gathered information about unlawful mining operations in the area.

Police seized weapons and ammunition

Donald Mdhluli, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, confirmed that the seized weapons included a shotgun, a revolver, a 303 rifle as well as 32 bullets and bullet casing.

He said that the rifle was reported stolen to the Barberton Police Station.

One of the suspects is a murder parolee

He said the suspect in whose possession a firearm was found, was out on parole on a murder conviction.

“The other suspects were found in possession of explosives and are facing a charge of illegal mining while others were charged for contravention of Immigration Act of South Africa,” said Mdhluli.

They are all expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, December 29.

The provincial commissioner lauds the officer for a job well done

Zeph Mkhwanazi, acting Mpumalanga commissioner of police, commended the efforts of the officers involved.

“Their hard work paid off as firearms, as well as explosives and other equipment used in illegal mining activities were confiscated,” said Mkhwanazi.

Police had arrested 10 suspected illegal miners at the mine on December 15. Those suspects were charged for illegal mining and trespassing.

“We thank members for the swift reaction rendered and arrest of the alleged perpetrators. We are glad that we managed to recover some rifles with a lot of ammunition,” said Mkhwanazi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content