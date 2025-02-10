Operators raise concern over attacks on buses and drivers

Violence and intimidation have become the norm in the bus industry, with sporadic incidents occurring across the country almost on a daily basis.

This is according to the South African Bus Operators Association.

The association is crying foul after numerous incidents recently of buses being set alight and drivers getting killed in the North West, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga.

Speaking to Sunday World, SABOA spokesperson Tumi Mashiane said the senseless attacks not only threaten the safety of bus drivers and commuters but also disrupt essential transport services that are relied upon every day by thousands of people.

Presidency urged to intervene

“The targeted intimidation and destruction of private property and the siege of the bus industry are unacceptable and unjustifiable,” said Mashiane.

“We call for the Presidency to implement immediate interventions to protect drivers and passengers and prevent any further escalation of violence.”

On Monday last week, nine North West Transport Investment buses were torched in Moretele village near Makapanstad, Mashiane shared.

“These incidents seem to have been well-planned, coordinated, and orchestrated to exact maximum damage and impact on the bus industry and its commuters,” she said.

She added that damages in excess of R270-million have been estimated for both the buses and the infrastructure. “This has a major impact on these companies as they can never fully recover from these losses.”

Sunday World understands that there is still no justice for two Rea Vaya bus drivers who were murdered in Mapetla and Protea Glen, Soweto, last week.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the spokesperson for Gauteng police, confirmed on Monday that no one connected to the killings had been taken into custody.

Suspects due back in court this week

In the meantime, three Putco depots in Mpumalanga — Moloto, Wolwekraal, and Siyabuswa— were seriously damaged, and 51 Putco buses were set on fire.

Two individuals have been taken into custody and connected to the incidents. One employee was shot during the attacks, and another was hit in the head.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the state will oppose bail when the suspects appear in court on Thursday.

“They appeared in court last week, and the case was postponed to Thursday. Due to the seriousness of the charges that the accused are facing, the state will oppose bail,” said Monica Nyuswa, the NPA spokesperson in Mpumalanga.

Lindokuhle Xulu, a spokesperson for Putco, responded to Sunday World’s inquiry regarding the insurance and the new bus acquisition process by saying: “Unfortunately, we cannot share that information; anything related to insurance is sensitive information.”

