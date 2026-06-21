Broos’s immediate challenge is to sharpen blunt strike force

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos can be a maverick and an enigma at the same time. You can never put your finger on how and what the Belgian is thinking or planning.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos can be a maverick and an enigma at the same time.
- You can never put your finger on how and what the Belgian is thinking or planning.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.