Can Motsepe save the ANC? Yes, but only with all of us

By Sunday World
BOKSBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 11: Patrice Motsepe at the ANC 5th National General Council on Day 04 on December 11, 2025 in Boksburg, South Africa. The National General Council (NGC) is a platform for the ANC to assess its organisational health, policy direction and performance in government. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Patrice Motsepe cannot save the ANC alone. However, he can lead a movement of self-reflection, bold reform, and grassroots engagement that empowers us all to contribute to the organisation’s renewal. Motsepe is uniquely positioned to catalyse the radical transformation and ethical restoration that the ANC and South Africa urgently require. His record demonstrates that ethical leadership and deep social commitment can coexist with business acumen, embracing the philosophy of John Mbiti: “I am because we are, and since we are, therefore I am.”

