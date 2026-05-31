Charmza of the week

US skateboarder Jason Vanporppal is our charmza. He finally landed in Cape Town after an epic journey that saw him skateboard 6 000km from Uganda to the Mother City in 106 days. Vanporppal became an internet sensation, with viral videos circulating as he made his way down the continent.

In South Africa he received a hero’s welcome as he trekked through Pretoria, Joburg and towns such as Worcester.

A large crowd gathered to welcome him at the City Bowl skatepark in Gardens. Vanporppal is raising funds to build the biggest skatepark in Africa.