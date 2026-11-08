Charmza of the Week: Chrispin Phiri entrusted with South Africa’s voice in Washington

Chrispin Phiri, who worked with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, has been assigned to the South African Embassy in Washington, US, as a spokesperson.
Given the diplomatic relationship between South Africa and the US, Phiri’s knowledge and communication skills will come in handy to communicate our country’s views and messages in the US.
This charmza will surely represent our country well. Hopefully he can knock some sense into hot-headed Donald Trump.
Kudos to you, Charmza Phiri.
- Chrispin Phiri, previously working with Minister Ronald Lamola, has been appointed as spokesperson at the South African Embassy in Washington, US.
- Phiri's knowledge and communication skills are expected to help convey South Africa's views and messages in the US.
- The article refers to Phiri affectionately as "Charmza."
- The diplomatic relationship between South Africa and the US is implied to be significant for this appointment.
- There is hope expressed that Phiri can influence former US President Donald Trump positively.
Chrispin Phiri, who worked with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, has been assigned to the South African Embassy in Washington, US, as a spokesperson.
Given the diplomatic relationship between South Africa and the US, Phiri’s knowledge and communication skills will come in handy to communicate our country’s views and messages in the US.
This charmza will surely represent our country well. Hopefully he can knock some sense into hot-headed Donald Trump.
Kudos to you, Charmza Phiri.