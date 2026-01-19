The Matric Class of 2025 has delivered a moment worth celebrating, rewriting the record books with an outstanding national pass rate of 88%. This is more than a statistic, it’s a triumph of determination, discipline and belief in the face of immense pressure.

This week, our loudest applause goes out to the Charmza’s resilient, focused and fearless young people who transformed a demanding academic year into a foundation for lifelong opportunities.

With more than 345 000 bachelor’s passes achieved, this class has shown that they are stepping forward as the builders of South Africa’s tomorrow. From the exceptional results in KwaZulu-Natal to the steady rise of achievers in rural communities, their performance sends a powerful message of hope and possibility.

You are the pulse of this country’s future.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content