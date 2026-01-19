Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 13: Matric learners hold up placards celebrating 100 percent pass rate at Silikamva High School in Hout bay on January 13, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The celebration follows the release of the 2025 NSC results in which Silikamva High School achieved 100 percent pass rate.(Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

The Matric Class of 2025 has delivered a moment worth celebrating, rewriting the record books with an outstanding national pass rate of 88%. This is more than a statistic, it’s a triumph of determination, discipline and belief in the face of immense pressure.

This week, our loudest applause goes out to the Charmza’s resilient, focused and fearless young people who transformed a demanding academic year into a foundation for lifelong opportunities.

With more than 345 000 bachelor’s passes achieved, this class has shown that they are stepping forward as the builders of South Africa’s tomorrow. From the exceptional results in KwaZulu-Natal to the steady rise of achievers in rural communities, their performance sends a powerful message of hope and possibility.

You are the pulse of this country’s future.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

 

Leave a Reply

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Zucorizon (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

 
×