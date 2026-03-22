Against all odds, a team of surgeons, paediatric specialists, anaesthetists, and nurses from Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo achieved an incredible feat by separating twin boys joined at the abdomen. The brothers, who are now two months old, were born on January 28 at the rural hospital, and were separated the very next day.

It would be an understatement to say that Prof Nyaweleni Tshifularo and his team faced overwhelming odds. However, the Prof is an experienced hand with a high pedigree.

His work at Mankweng Hospital goes back years, where he’s quietly improved the knowledge and skills of clinicians. To you, sir, we take off our hat.

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