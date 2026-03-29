Liema Pantsi is the undisputed queen of Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 Bazozwa.

If determination was a person, Liema would be her. Outspoken, talented, and compassionate, the lass from the Eastern Cape capitalised on her return to the show to win over more fans. She stood up to bullying, called out unfairness and provided endless moments, and quotable quotes.

This time around, Liema displayed maturity to ensure she was the last woman standing. Now R2-million richer, the sky is the limit for this talented young woman who can sing, act and perform.

Halala, you charmza!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content