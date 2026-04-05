Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA ñ MAY 09: SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter delivers the keynote address during the 7th Annual Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Development Trust Lecture Series at the University of the Western Cape on May 09, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. Kieswetter stated that in the past five years, great strides have been made to restore the public's confidence in the South African Revenue Service. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)

Outgoing SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter leaves the tax-collecting body with a bang, having declared a record haul of R2.1-trillion in revenue collected in 2025-26.

Kieswetter departs having positioned the revenue service as a key contributor to fiscal stability, improving tax compliance, lifting staff morale, and championing its digital transformation.

Challenges remain, notably an ongoing battle against the shadowy illicit economy.

It is a task his successor, Johstone Makhubu, must embrace.

  • Outgoing SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter declared a record R2.1-trillion revenue collection for 2025-26.
  • Kieswetter positioned the revenue service as crucial to fiscal stability and improving tax compliance.
  • He notably enhanced staff morale and led the digital transformation of the tax body.
  • Persistent challenges include combating the illicit economy within the country.
  • Successor Johstone Makhubu faces the task of addressing these ongoing challenges.
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