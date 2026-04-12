History was written at the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in Cape Town yesterday as the unstoppable Gerda Steyn claimed a record-breaking seventh consecutive victory.

Steyn – Mzansi’s queen of road-running – clocked an impressive 03:27:43, destroying second-placed Margaret Jepchumba by a good five minutes.

Even after enduring the punishing race, giggling Gerda was still in good spirits and was able to do a lap of honour.

Now, all eyes will be on Gerda at the 2026 Comrades Marathon. You go, girl.