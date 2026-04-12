Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 11: Gerda Steyn of South Africa (Hollywood Athletics Club CGA) wins the Women's Elite race during the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon powered by BYD at UCT Rugby Fields on April 11, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

History was written at the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in Cape Town yesterday as the unstoppable Gerda Steyn claimed a record-breaking seventh consecutive victory.

Steyn – Mzansi’s queen of road-running – clocked an impressive 03:27:43, destroying second-placed Margaret Jepchumba by a good five minutes.

Even after enduring the punishing race, giggling Gerda was still in good spirits and was able to do a lap of honour.


Now, all eyes will be on Gerda at the 2026 Comrades Marathon. You go, girl.

  • History was written at the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in Cape Town yesterday as the unstoppable Gerda Steyn claimed a record-breaking seventh consecutive victory.
  • Steyn – Mzansi’s queen of road-running – clocked an impressive 03:27:43, destroying second-placed Margaret Jepchumba by a good five minutes.
  • Even after enduring the punishing race, giggling Gerda was still in good spirits and was able to do a lap of honour.
  • Now, all eyes will be on Gerda at the 2026 Comrades Marathon.
  • You go, girl.
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