It was a long walk for the EFF leader Julius Malema and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula to make sure that President Cyril Ramaphosa was held accountable for the Phala Phala scandal.

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya ruled on Friday that Parliament had acted unlawfully in 2022 when it voted to reject an independent panel’s report recommending an impeachment inquiry into Ramaphosa.

The Constitutional Court directed that the Section 18 report must be referred to an impeachment committee for proper parliamentary scrutiny.