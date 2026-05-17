Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 11: Executive Mayor Dada Morero leads a High Impact Service Delivery in the Joburg Inner City on May 11, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The initiative aims to strengthen by-law enforcement, curb illegal trading, optimise revenue collection and advance environmental health and regulatory complaince in the inner city. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero was our Moegoe last week, but how quickly things can change. This week he led a multi-departmental operation in the Joburg CBD targeting illegal structures on Small Street.

Owners of the shops watched in disbelief as the City descended upon the notorious precinct to remove illegal structures that violate multiple by-laws.

MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Service in the City, Sthembiso Zungu, noted the stalls were mainly owned by illegal foreigners.

Halala Dada and team on reclaiming the CBD!

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  • Joburg Mayor Dada Morero was our Moegoe last week, but how quickly things can change.
  • This week he led a multi-departmental operation in the Joburg CBD targeting illegal structures on Small Street.
  • Owners of the shops watched in disbelief as the City descended upon the notorious precinct to remove illegal structures that violate multiple by-laws.
  • MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Service in the City, Sthembiso Zungu, noted the stalls were mainly owned by illegal foreigners.
  • Halala Dada and team on reclaiming the CBD.
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