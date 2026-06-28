Bafana Bafanaplayed as if their lives depended on it against South Korea, booking their place in the Last-32 of the 2026 Fifa World Cup and making it the first time in the history of SA football that they are progressing to the knockout phase of a world cup.

A place in the second round after losing 2-0 to Mexico is a demonstration that champions are not only judged by their victories but also by their ability to pick themselves up after they had been floored.

Well done, you bunch of winners, you!