Interpreter Vusimuzi Nkabinde this week came out of retirement to put smiles in the faces of millions of South Africans with his colourful interpretation skills between English and isiZulu at the Madlanga commission on Friday.

Even commission chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, could not hold laughter as

Nkabinde showcased that nothing beats experience.

We appreciate Nkabinde for sacrificing his time in retirement to lighten up the moment for millions. Kudos to you hilarious madala, you are a legend.