Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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Lesetja Kganyago deserves praise after the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 7% this week. Although the decision was not unanimous, many who are servicing debt and trying to keep their heads above water are breathing a sigh of relief.

Ordinary folks are feeling the rising cost of living the most. Any reprieve, no matter how small or short-lived, is welcome.

With all the turmoil in the world that could have swayed the Bank’s hand, we are happy four members of the MPC thought differently. Danko, Gov!


  • The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 7%.
  • The decision was not unanimous among MPC members.
  • Keeping the rate steady provides relief to those servicing debt amid rising living costs.
  • Ordinary citizens are most affected by the increasing cost of living.
  • Four MPC members supported the decision despite global economic uncertainties.
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Lesetja Kganyago deserves praise after the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 7% this week. Although the decision was not unanimous, many who are servicing debt and trying to keep their heads above water are breathing a sigh of relief.

Ordinary folks are feeling the rising cost of living the most. Any reprieve, no matter how small or short-lived, is welcome.

With all the turmoil in the world that could have swayed the Bank’s hand, we are happy four members of the MPC thought differently. Danko, Gov!

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