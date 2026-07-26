Lesetja Kganyago deserves praise after the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 7% this week. Although the decision was not unanimous, many who are servicing debt and trying to keep their heads above water are breathing a sigh of relief.
Ordinary folks are feeling the rising cost of living the most. Any reprieve, no matter how small or short-lived, is welcome.
With all the turmoil in the world that could have swayed the Bank’s hand, we are happy four members of the MPC thought differently. Danko, Gov!
- The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 7%.
- The decision was not unanimous among MPC members.
- Keeping the rate steady provides relief to those servicing debt amid rising living costs.
- Ordinary citizens are most affected by the increasing cost of living.
- Four MPC members supported the decision despite global economic uncertainties.
Lesetja
Ordinary folks are feeling the rising cost of living the most.