The Madlanga commission is doing the heavy lifting, but to her credit, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi knows exactly how to swing the hammer. Instead of hiding behind standard political bureaucracy, she weaponised the commission’s evidence of extortion and fabricated statements as an immediate eviction notice.

Now, a thorough audit of active court cases is under way to undo the damage. With qualification audits wrapping up mid-August, another wave of exits is inevitable. Kubayi didn’t wait for a final report; she chose swift fumigation.