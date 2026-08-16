Banyana Banyana are the darlings of the nation after yet another inspiring performance that saw them beat nemesis Nigeria 2-1 on Thursday night in Morocco.

The girls have turned a somewhat hopeless situation into a possibility – they have qualified for the Fifa playoff tournament for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Thursday’s victory was even sweeter as they dumped their arch-rivals Nigeria out of

contention and showed them who’s boss.

The cherry on top was that goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was honoured with the Player of the Match accolade.

You go, girls!