Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - AUGUST 13: South Africa celebrating after their victory during the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, FIFA World Cup Play-Off match between South Africa and Nigeria at Moulay Rachid Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana are the darlings of the nation after yet another inspiring performance that saw them beat nemesis Nigeria 2-1 on Thursday night in Morocco.

The girls have turned a somewhat hopeless situation into a possibility – they have qualified for the Fifa playoff tournament for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Thursday’s victory was even sweeter as they dumped their arch-rivals Nigeria out of
contention and showed them who’s boss.
The cherry on top was that goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was honoured with the Player of the Match accolade.

You go, girls!

  • Banyana Banyana are the darlings of the nation after yet another inspiring performance that saw them beat nemesis Nigeria 2-1 on Thursday night in Morocco.
  • The girls have turned a somewhat hopeless situation into a possibility – they have qualified for the Fifa playoff tournament for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil.
  • Thursday’s victory was even sweeter as they dumped their arch-rivals Nigeria out of contention and showed them who’s boss.
  • The cherry on top was that goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was honoured with the Player of the Match accolade.
  • You go, girls.

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