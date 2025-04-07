Charmza

Often nothing but hooliganism comes to mind when people think of football fans. It was this characteristic that was at play when chaos broke out in a section of the stands at Loftus Versfeld Stadium when local side Mamelodi Sundowns hosted Tunisian champions Esperance on Tuesday.

The Esperance fans started tearing down the Sundowns branding on billboards, provoking Masandawana into a fight.

In a desperate move, an Esperance supporter scaled the stand wall and hung onto the railing in an attempt to move to a safer section of the stand. It was a suicidal decision, rescued only by one Siboniso Masango, a Sundowns fan who saw a fellow human being hanging on for dear life rather than an enemy.

Masango risked his own life and limbs to pull the Esperance fan to safety. And for that, he is a charmza that we’ll celebrate any day.

