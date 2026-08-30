This week, we give props to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for its stellar investigations, particularly on two fronts. The first involves Minenhle Makhanya, the architect of Jacob Zuma’s residence in Nkandla.

The Special Tribunal has ordered him to pay back the more than R147 million the state paid for the security upgrades that include the infamous fire pool.

The SIU also uncovered the weakest link that is home affairs, which ran a scam that allowed foreigners to buy study permits, using fake documents.

Good going, you Charmzas!