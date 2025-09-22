Charmza: ANC councillors standing up to Gwede Mantashe

The ANC councillors who gathered at FNB Stadium for a “roll-call” must be commended for standing up to bully, national chair Gwede Mantashe.

The don of the Chris Hani region cabal tried to make the event a humiliation ritual when he remarked that all ANC councillors know is to sing whilst they lack capacity.

The councillors heckled him immediately after his foolish statement, which was not only unfortunate but shone the spotlight on the arrogance this madala suffers from. The likes of Mantashe behave as if they are the paragons of morality and intelligence when they have a lot of explaining to do.

Mantashe is yet to mount a convincing argument as to why he benefited from security camera upgrades from Bosasa when he was an influential ANC leader.

But he has the gall to lecture poor councillors about capacity.

This buffoon is shameless. Sies!

