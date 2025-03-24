Charmza; communities of Lenkwaneng and Thabakhubedu in Limpopo

Bravo to the residents of the communities of Lenkwaneng and Thabakhubedu in Limpopo who have given meaning to vukuzenzele.

These patriots this week opened a pedestrian bridge linking the two villages after years of endless excuses by the local municipality. A project that began in 2019 with each household contributing R100, proved fruitful when the bridge was officially opened.

These are South African heroes who roll up their sleeves to resolve their own problems without waiting for some messiah from somewhere.

Bar the useless local governments that fail to do their job, such gutsy heroism should be emulated by other communities, especially in the Eastern Cape, where horrors of people crossing full rivers to school and with coffins have become normal content on social media.

Well done to the communities of Lenkwaneng and Thabakhubedu.

