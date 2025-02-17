Charmza; Cyril Ramaphosa.

After their plot to convince the Yanks and the international community they were being lynched and dispossessed of their properties backfired badly, with their tails between their legs the band of right-wing Afrikaner apologists now demand an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kudos to the president for refusing to meet with this divisive, hapless band of chancers. Even their kin have seen through their scheme.

Bly julle net so! Ramaphosa would have sent out the wrong message had he agreed to a meeting with these losers. SA is a constitutional democracy, and no group deserves special treatment, especially after running off to the US to spread falsehoods.

Issues are ventilated in parliament, the provincial legislatures and other arms of state. What a charmza! Maybe their messiah Donald Trump would be more willing to lend them an ear.

