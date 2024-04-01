Charmza: Electoral court

The ruling of the Electoral Court this week to dismiss the ANC’s attempt to get the MK Party deregistered should be commended. Reckless individuals had already started a propaganda that the ruling would be rigged against MK Party.

They had already made threats of violence akin to the July 2021 unrest. But our esteemed judges rose above misguided perceptions of bias and delivered a very sound and correct judgment.

There is usually a lot of chance takers ahead of elections trying all manner of tricks to get ahead of opponents. Many will be hoping that the Durban High Court, where arguments were heard this week regarding the MK trademark, will also follow the law and not be swayed by political considerations.

