Charmza: Fikile Mbalula

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 08: ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League President Collen Malatji during a mass walk to Tshwane House to deliver people?s mandate on November 08, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The walk is part of ongoing efforts to engage directly with citizens, affirm solidarity and unity in addressing pressing socio-economic issues. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

The secretary-general of Africa’s oldest liberation movement, Fikile Mbalula, appears to have woken up from his slumber and taking punches from ANC GNU partner the DA without giving them back.  

This week, Mr Razzmatazz grew a pair and dared the DA, which has made it a norm to embarrass the ANC publicly every week, to leave the GNU if they so wish. It is encouraging to see there are elements in the ANC who are willing to stand up to the arrogance of the DA, which behaves like it won elections, which it did not.  

We hope Mbalula can sustain this bravado and won’t be forced to apologise by DA sympathisers within the ANC.  

Hopefully this week’s posture is the return of the old Vutha, Mbalula’s nickname during his ANC Youth League days as a firebrand.  

