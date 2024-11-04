Charmza

Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke must be given his flowers while he is still alive.

The country needs objective prosecutors. This week, Chauke, despite the undue political pressure, refused to prosecute ex-minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa, who made representations.

Chauke felt that there was no case to prosecute and followed his conviction despite the noise in the public domain to nail “big fish” for so-called state capture crimes. Unlike his boss Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions, who appears to be influenced by the state capture narrative, Chauke is a man of honour.

After all, because of politics Batohi has been left with an egg on her face in cases involving ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, Duduzane Zuma and the Vrede dairy farm. Salud El Chauke!

