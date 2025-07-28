Charmza: justice system

Just when South Africans were losing hope in the justice system, it was reported this week that the alleged murderers of popular musician Oupa John “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka have been arrested.

The SA Police Service Political Killings Task Team made the breakthrough almost three years after Sefoka was killed in a hail of bullets in November 2022.

The four accused, who include businessman Katiso Molefe, appeared briefly in the Alexandra magistrates’ court, where their case was postponed for a formal bail application.

Let us take a moment to acknowledge the brave men and women who work in law enforcement. This time around, you played your role in a society riddled with crime. Salute!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content