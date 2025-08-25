Charmza of the week

Charmza Kaya 959 

By Sunday World
Charmza Kaya 959 
Kaya FM boss nominates estranged wife as beneficiary of R11m death benefit

Charmza Kaya 959

Degenerating behaviour by men towards women should be condemned from all fronts.

What Kaya 959 did to suspend the motor-mouth buffoon, Sol Phenduka, for his involvement in degrading TV star Minnie Dlamini should be commended for showing force and bringing the undermining of women to a halt.

When you are a public figure and your job is addressing the issues of people being maginalised, it is vital to take responsibility for what you say about others.

Phenduka is a mess, alongside McG through their podcast Podcast and Chill with McG.

Kaya 959 did the right thing in dealing with this clown, sending a strong message that women deserve to be treated with respect.

Big up to Kaya 959 for standing up and dealing with misogyny.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content. 

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.