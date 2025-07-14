Charmza Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

This time last week, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi kicked off a national dialogue of a kind at a press briefing he convened to lay bare the rot inside the criminal justice system. The provincial top cop accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of meddling in operational affairs of the SAPS when, as political head, he should be sticking to his lane: policy issues.

Mchunu, says the fearless general, is in cahoots with known criminals. In any other democracy, heads would have rolled instantly.

Perhaps we should take comfort that the country has for eight days in a row engaged this topic where everyone – not just the elite – has had an opportunity to weigh in. Reaction to the Mkhwanazi can of worms bore the hallmarks of a true national dialogue. Much thanks, general, you Charmza, you!

