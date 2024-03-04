Charmza: Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is becoming a national symbol of what it means to do your work when in public service and not being caught up in politics. This man is proving that fighting crime is possible.

This week, Mkhwanazi’s team apprehended the seven suspects who had been on a run for more than a year after killing Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA. But that is not where Mkhwanazi’s effective policing started. He has been at it, and this year upped the tempo with KZN police officers gunning down at least five hardcore criminals every week in shoot-outs.

It is the same Mkhwanazi who in 2021, during the protest outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home, when many lunatics were smelling blood, managed to defuse the situation without a drop of blood being spilt. A promotion to national commissioner, maybe?

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content