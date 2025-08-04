Charmza Lucas Ribeiro

Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Lucas Ribeiro was recognised and honoured with a total of four major accolades at the 2024/25 PSL Awards this week.

The Brazilian was unstoppable and dished out some of the most jaw-dropping football for the Betway Premiership champions.

Ribeiro destroyed almost all the teams that he came across.

He was crowned PSL Footballer of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, Goal of the Season and also scooped the Top Goal Scorer award. On top of that, he scored Goal of the Tournament at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US last month. Well done and parabéns senhor Ribeiro!

