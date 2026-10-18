Charmza | Mbalula’s big ANC election win

Fikile Mbalula wept and nearly collapsed when the Constitutional Court ruled in the ANC’s favour, ordering the IEC to allow 181 of its candidates to contest for municipal elections.
The secretary-general has been criticised for the shambolic manner the list process was handled.
Not many believed the party stood a chance in appealing to the apex court.
Mbalula persevered nonetheless and, as a result, more than 2 000 candidates from other parties who also missed the cut-off can now make the list.
Well done, Razzmatazz.
- Fikile Mbalula wept and nearly collapsed when the Constitutional Court ruled in the ANC’s favour regarding municipal elections.
- The court ordered the IEC to allow 181 ANC candidates to contest in the municipal elections.
- Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general, has faced criticism for the mismanagement of the candidate list process.
- Despite skepticism about the party's chances, Mbalula persisted with the appeal to the Constitutional Court.
- The ruling has enabled over 2,000 candidates from various parties who missed the cut-off to be included on the election lists.