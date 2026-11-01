Charmza: Mike ‘Nanana’ Ntombela proves it’s never too late to chase your dreams

Football legend and businessman Mike “Nanana” Ntombela is creating magic beyond his football career.

Bro Mike, aka Tsetse Fly, who mesmerised fans in his heyday as a professional soccer player when he was with Wits University and Mamelodi Sundowns, has started a lucrative business in the wine industry.

By launching his wine range, Take Me Home, Bro Mike has shown many that it is never too late to achieve the best in life.

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His mojo also proves that it’s good to keep chasing your dreams. Nanana, we salute you for being an inspiration.