Charmza of the week

President Cyril Ramaphosa, often accused of being a slow coach, needs to be commended for signing into law, with lightning speed, the Electoral Amendment Bill of 2022 – which provides for the amendment of the old Electoral Act, which was ruled unconstitutional and invalid by the Constitutional Court in 2020.

The amended law now allows independent candidates to contest national elections, thereby enriching our democracy. This is democracy at work. Congratulations, Mr President

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author