Charmza of the week

Tlou Cleopas Monyepao, professionally known as DJ Cleo, has graduated from Wits University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

He graduated with mixed emotions – the journey has been tough; divorce issues and heartbreak, loss of income, and many other difficulties.

But he never gave up, took it in his stride, the good and bad. He never gave up because failing was not an option. “As I stand here with my degree, I realise I am stronger, wiser and more resilient than I ever thought possible.” We salute you, DJ Cleo.

