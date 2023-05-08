Charmza of the week

Charmza of the week

By Sunday World
Charmza: Pitso Mosimane. / Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane deserves kudos for the sterling work he has done with Saudi Arabia’s fallen giants and second division side Al-Ahly.

He is now gunning for the league title.

Even Fifa took to social media and compiled a remarkable video that was accompanied by a heartfelt message: “They call him the man of hard times. Pitso Mosimane won two consecutive bronze medals with Al-Ahly in the Fifa Club World Cup. And here he is writing a new history with Al-Ahly, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” reads the tweet.


