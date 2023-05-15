Charmza of the week

When he heard South Africa’s relationship with Russia being rubbished and questioned by, among others, US ambassador Reuben Brigety, President Cyril Ramaphosa wasted no time and sprang into action, committing to establish a commission of inquiry led by a retired judge to probe the allegations.

No one has supplied concrete evidence to suggest that the vessel that docked at Simon’s Town last December contained ammunition to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ramaphosa showed true leadership.

