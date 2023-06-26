Charmza of the week

We cannot fault Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe for taking a stab at the Lesotho government, raising important issues around zama zama operations.

This week, about 31 suspected illegal miners of BaSotho nationality were found dead at the Virginia Mine in the Free State.

There is no place for illegality in our country.

The Lesotho government must rein in their nationals and order them to desist from engaging in such activities.

