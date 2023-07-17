Charmza of the week

By Sunday World
Caster Semenya court
Caster Semenya approached the court in February 2021 to contest the regulations that require women to reduce their high levels of testosterone.

The never-say-die 32-year-old double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya has won the discrimination case imposed on her by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport three years ago. Three years ago, World Athletics ruled that if she wanted to participate she must take medication to reduce her testosterone level.

Gallantly, Semenya stood her ground. Now she has been vindicated by the European Court of Human Rights.

No one can now stop Semenya from competing and outrun every athlete under the sun.


