Charmza of the week

President Vladimir Putin of Russia must be commended for his reasonableness.

For the sake of ending the controversy surrounding an arrest threat by the International Criminal Court should he visit South Africa, he chose to remain in the Kremlin while the Brics Summit thrashes out important issues of economic development for Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa.

Putin will send his foreign minister, while he participates in the deliberations virtually from the “safety” of his country.

Salute, comrade Vladimir.

