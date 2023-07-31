Charmza of the week

Our beloved national pride, the Proteas, came off to a great start, trashing Wales 61-50, at the start of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town this week. We smile from ear to ear, and as a nation we cannot even contain our joy in our congratulatory note to our country’s girls who are making this nation proud. We are mindful there is still a long way to go before the achievement of the final victory is achieved, but we hold thumbs for the Spar Proteas.

