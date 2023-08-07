Charmza of the week

Without a shadow of a doubt, the country’s citizens need to doff off their hats to Banyana Banyana for their sterling work of disposing of hard-as-nails Italy.

Their hard-won 3-2 victory over Italy on Wednesday is praiseworthy. Italy are no palookas, and rate among the best in the world.

They are now in the knockout stage as they wind their way towards the Fifa World Cup laurels. By the time you read this, they would have been locked in the last top 16 battle against experienced Netherlands. We know they will hold their own.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.