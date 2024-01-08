Charmza of the week

Although we do not condone vigilantism, sometimes someone must do something to bring a matter of national importance under the spotlight. This is exactly what the Patriotic Alliance did this week on the bank of the Limpopo River separating South Africa and Zimbabwe, where people were crossing in and out of the country as they please, with police and border patrols nowhere to be seen. From the SA bank of the river, Gayton McKenzie and his party members pushed back illegal immigrants. We can only hope their efforts will force the hand of the South African government to do what is right and strengthen security at our

porous borders. The country cannot afford the continued lawlessness that is worsened by illegal foreigners.

