Charmza of the week

The performance of our legal eagles at the Hague’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) last week was exceptional and incisive, with their pointed, cogent and well-rounded legal arguments showing why Israel must be censured and stopped from using its military might to bombard the tiny enclave of Gaza, which is home to more than two-million Palestinians.

South Africans ought to commend President Cyril Ramaphosa and his colleagues for driving a well-thought through campaign to bring to the attention of the civilised world the atrocities visited upon the beleaguered Palestinians.

We salute and doff our collective hat to our leaders for their commitment to fighting evil and injustice.

