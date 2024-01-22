Charmza of the week

Charmza of the week

By Sunday World
Angie Motshekga

We congratulate the Matric Class of 2023 for a job well done with a national 82.9% pass rate. This is the best matric results produced by the department of basic  
education under the leadership of Angie Motshega as a minister. 

Free State, as always, performed great, and came in tops again this year to keep the legacy of the late MEC of education Tate Makgoe living on. 

Kwazulu-Natal deserves a special mention for taking second spot, which for many years had been a tit for tat between Gauteng and Western Cape. 

The Eastern Cape pupils, despite all the education problems and lack of proper infrastructure, proved to be a formidable force, coming in sixth place. 

This is a special charmza moment because the province had in previous years been trailing at the bottom of the list. 

Well done to the young ones for being a ray of hope in the country.  

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest Celebrity News

Sponsored Content

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.