Charmza of the week

We congratulate the Matric Class of 2023 for a job well done with a national 82.9% pass rate. This is the best matric results produced by the department of basic

education under the leadership of Angie Motshega as a minister.

Free State, as always, performed great, and came in tops again this year to keep the legacy of the late MEC of education Tate Makgoe living on.

Kwazulu-Natal deserves a special mention for taking second spot, which for many years had been a tit for tat between Gauteng and Western Cape.

The Eastern Cape pupils, despite all the education problems and lack of proper infrastructure, proved to be a formidable force, coming in sixth place.

This is a special charmza moment because the province had in previous years been trailing at the bottom of the list.

Well done to the young ones for being a ray of hope in the country.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content