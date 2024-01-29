Charmza of the week

Charmza

South Africa never stops to surprise. Our government sent brilliant legal minds to the International Court of Justice to indict Israel for its atrocities and the indiscriminate bombardment of the occupied Gaza Strip.

This act of solidarity was inspired by our own experience when we lived under the shadow of death under the apartheid rule of the National Party.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor, facilitated a process that is being hailed by the world, and brings some relief – albeit small – to the suffering Palestinians.

