Charmza of the week

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has at last decisively acted against former president Jacob Zuma, suspending him while mulling over whether he should be kicked out of the organisation. Now the nearly 82-year-old has been isolated for openly announcing he would in the upcoming national and provincial elections vote for rival and newly formed MK party. By acting while the iron was still hot, the ANC has surprised many, showing they are not lame ducks. As for Zuma, it is time the old fellow rests and accepts that his time is up.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content