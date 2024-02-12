Charmza of the week

After years of underperforming, Bafana Bafana outdid themselves at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament that is drawing to a close tonight.

The team, known mostly for not qualifying for major tournaments, have shown incredible improvement since coach Hugo Broos took over three years ago. Against all expectations, they reached the semifinals and narrowly lost to Nigeria in the penalty shootouts.

Bafana are back as a force to be reckoned with thanks to Broos and his young guns, who are carrying the hopes of SA on their shoulders.

