Charmza of the week

President Cyril Ramaphosa, despite his shortcomings domestically, continues to fly the South African flag on the international front.

This comes after South Africa this week made an urgent request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to consider whether the decision announced by Israel to extend its military operations in Rafah in Gaza, was not in contravention of international laws.

Although the ICJ rejected the request, Ramaphosa remains our charmza for being on the right side of history.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content